PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,468.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.