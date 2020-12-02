PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,468.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

