Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Up 1,560.0% in November

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POGS opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile
