Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Up 1,560.0% in November

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,560.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POGS opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Pioneer Oil and Gas alerts:

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.