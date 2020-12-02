Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,560.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
OTCMKTS:POGS opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Pioneer Oil and Gas
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.