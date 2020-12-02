Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,560.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS:POGS opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Pioneer Oil and Gas alerts:

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.