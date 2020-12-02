Piper Sandler Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $64.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.