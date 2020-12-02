Piper Sandler Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $278.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

