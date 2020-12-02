Piper Sandler Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $209.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $216.14 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.