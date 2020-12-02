PiplCoin (PIPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $326,383.61 and $23.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00160689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00896133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00459787 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

