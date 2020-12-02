Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of Planet Fitness worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,887 shares of company stock valued at $41,358,656. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

