Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 25%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR)’s stock price dropped 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 150,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 302,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

About Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

