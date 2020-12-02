PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 1,635.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,006,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRVCF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.