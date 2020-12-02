PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 1,635.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,006,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRVCF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.