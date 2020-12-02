Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $58,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,357 shares of company stock worth $339,309. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 258,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

