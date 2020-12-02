Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 1,148,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 974.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 521.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

