Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.