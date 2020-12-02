Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in November

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTQQF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Protech Home Medical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

