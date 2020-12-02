PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PTKFF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile
