Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 1,821.5% in November

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 1,821.5% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

