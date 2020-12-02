Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in November

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS QABSY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

