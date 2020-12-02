Qcash (QC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $720.64 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.48 million and $720.64 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00334065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00893946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00459485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00160835 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

