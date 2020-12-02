Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Qualys were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

QLYS stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,673 shares of company stock valued at $17,997,483. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.