Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and $233,570.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

