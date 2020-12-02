Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Randstad stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Randstad has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

