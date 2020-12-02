Raymond James Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Outperform

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,783 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.