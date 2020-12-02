Raymond James Increases SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $56.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2,965.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

