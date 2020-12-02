Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX)

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$7.04 on Friday. BioSyent Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.54.
About BioSyent Inc. (RX.V)
