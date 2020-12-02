Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

