Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of RETA opened at $151.85 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

