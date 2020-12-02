Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (DOO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE: DOO):

11/26/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$75.00.

11/26/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00.

11/26/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

11/20/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

11/18/2020 – BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$78.00.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$74.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$78.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

