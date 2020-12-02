Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.30% of Regal Beloit worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of RBC opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

