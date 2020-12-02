Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 1,616.7% in November

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNVA stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Rennova Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

