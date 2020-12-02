Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

