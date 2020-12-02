Reviewing AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A AstroNova -0.37% -0.63% -0.39%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and AstroNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 0 8 0 3.00 AstroNova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than AstroNova.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and AstroNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AstroNova $133.45 million 0.55 $1.76 million $0.24 42.42

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AstroNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats AstroNova on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, as well as specialty OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline specialty printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer materials under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software used to design and manage labels and print images, as well as manage and operate its printers and presses on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; PTA-45B cockpit printers; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition systems; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; and Miltope and RITEC branded airborne printers. This segment serves aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

