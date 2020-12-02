Reviewing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines -140.32% -2.45% -1.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Materials and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum Materials and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 1,421.38 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $31.75 million 2.42 -$31.46 million ($0.03) -32.45

Quantum Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. It also operates QMCdots.com, a nano-materials online store. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

