Reviewing Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tile Shop and Bed Bath & Beyond’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.69 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond $11.16 billion 0.23 -$613.82 million $0.46 44.30

Tile Shop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tile Shop and Bed Bath & Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Bed Bath & Beyond 2 6 7 1 2.44

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.68%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74% Bed Bath & Beyond -1.91% -10.67% -2.34%

Summary

Tile Shop beats Bed Bath & Beyond on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of December 16, 2019, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of February 29, 2020, the company had 1,500 stores, including 976 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the United States and Canada; 261 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 126 Buy Buy BABY stores; 81 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! Names; and 53 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values names. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, worldmarket.com, personalizationmall.com, and decorist.com. In addition, it operates PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; and Decorist, an online interior design platform. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

