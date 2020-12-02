Reviewing Habersham Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HABC) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Habersham Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HABC) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Habersham Bancorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Habersham Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banner has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Habersham Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Habersham Bancorp and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Habersham Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banner $607.63 million 2.48 $146.28 million $4.38 9.77

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Habersham Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Habersham Bancorp has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Habersham Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Habersham Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Habersham Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banner 17.88% 7.38% 0.88%

Summary

Banner beats Habersham Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Habersham Bancorp Company Profile

Habersham Bancorp does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, operated as the bank holding company for Habersham Bank that provided commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in Habersham, White, Cherokee, Warren, Stephens, Forsyth, and Hall Counties in Georgia. Habersham Bancorp was founded in 1904 and is based in Cornelia, Georgia.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including investment properties and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 178 branch offices, including 175 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

