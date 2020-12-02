Reviewing Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) & Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Verso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A Verso $2.44 billion 0.16 $96.00 million ($0.19) -59.74

Verso has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchids Paper Products and Verso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Verso 0 0 1 1 3.50

Verso has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.06%. Given Verso’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Profitability

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A Verso 9.89% 0.45% 0.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Verso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verso beats Orchids Paper Products on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

