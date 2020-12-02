Reviewing SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) and Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT)

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) and Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SPX FLOW and Riviera Tool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW 3 1 4 0 2.13 Riviera Tool 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPX FLOW currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 33.36%. Given SPX FLOW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPX FLOW is more favorable than Riviera Tool.

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riviera Tool has a beta of -5.98, indicating that its share price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPX FLOW and Riviera Tool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW -12.43% 5.91% 2.39% Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Riviera Tool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPX FLOW and Riviera Tool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW $1.51 billion 1.50 -$95.10 million $1.87 28.62 Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riviera Tool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPX FLOW.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats Riviera Tool on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers primarily under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Bran+Luebbe, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Riviera Tool Company Profile

Riviera Tool Co. operates as a designer and manufacturer of complex die systems used in the production of sheet metal stamped parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its stamping die systems are used in the production of automobile and truck body parts such as roofs, hoods, fenders, doors, door frames, structural components and bumpers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

