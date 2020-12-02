Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $489,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 96.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 63,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $26,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,921,499.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

