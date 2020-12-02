Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $32.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.