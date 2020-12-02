Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RKSCF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Rockshield Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
