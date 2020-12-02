Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rockshield Capital stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Rockshield Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
