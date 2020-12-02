Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) alerts:

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) stock opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.