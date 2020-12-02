Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

