Royal Bank of Canada Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $50.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.07 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $36.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $741,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.6% in the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.