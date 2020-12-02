Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.40

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$107.11, with a volume of 1135610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.16.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$123,769.33. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,910.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

