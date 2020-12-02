Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Outperform

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $267.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $247.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $230.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $935,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.