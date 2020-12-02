Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
RYAAY opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $109.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,600 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
