Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

RYAAY opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,600 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

