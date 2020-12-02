Safe Haven Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.59 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $577,475.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00786884 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

