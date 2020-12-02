salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,548,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,367,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,851 shares of company stock worth $120,366,862 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

