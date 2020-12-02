salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.62-4.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1-21.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.8 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.97.

CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

