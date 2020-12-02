salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.665-5.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.62-4.63 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.46.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,851 shares of company stock valued at $120,366,862 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
